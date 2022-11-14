Support us
Monday, November 14, 2022

US to impose sanctions against transnational network helping Russia to buy weapons.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 1:40 pm
The sanctions would target 14 individuals and 28 entities that have been helping Russia to acquire military technologies for its war against Ukraine, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Reuters reported. 

“This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s war effort and deny equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls,” Yellen said. 

The U.S. will also provide Ukraine with additional military aid in the next couple of weeks at “roughly the same magnitude” as the $400 million support package announced on Nov. 10, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. 

“There will be no slackening in our support or deviation from the frequency and intensity of that support,” added Sullivan.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
