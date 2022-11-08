US State Department says Russia continues to escalate war in Ukraine

During a press briefing on Nov. 7, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that if Russia was ready to negotiate, it would stop attacking and killing Ukrainian civilians. "But of course, the Kremlin is doing the opposite. It is continuing to escalate this war, rather than offering any sort of real signal that it is ready for or open to negotiations," Price said.



"If Russia wants to negotiate, why then did it walk away, even temporarily, from the Black Sea Grain Initiative?” Price added, referring to Russia's four-day suspension of a UN-backed deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.