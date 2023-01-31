US sanctions Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia.

The U.S. on Jan. 31 sanctioned seven Iranian entities for making drones for Russia to attack Ukraine.

The sanctioned entities include the Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industry, and Shahed Aviation Industries.

Anyone who does business with these entities has to have special licenses to supply goods and technologies; licenses for anything but providing food or medicine will be denied.

Over the course of the invasion, Russia has started cooperating with Iran more closely to have more access to its kamikaze drones, which it has launched against Ukraine.

Models used by Russia include the Shahed 136 and 131 types.

Russia has also reportedly sought to get missiles from Iran.