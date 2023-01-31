Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

US sanctions Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 31, 2023 9:36 pm
Share

The U.S. on Jan. 31 sanctioned seven Iranian entities for making drones for Russia to attack Ukraine.

The sanctioned entities include the Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industry, and Shahed Aviation Industries.

Anyone who does business with these entities has to have special licenses to supply goods and technologies; licenses for anything but providing food or medicine will be denied.

Over the course of the invasion, Russia has started cooperating with Iran more closely to have more access to its kamikaze drones, which it has launched against Ukraine. 

Models used by Russia include the Shahed 136 and 131 types. 

Russia has also reportedly sought to get missiles from Iran. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK