September 11, 2022 1:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said limiting access to high technologies is necessary to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and to prevent further aggression. Nuland added that the already imposed sanctions are already beginning to take effect on the Russian economy which is struggling to sustain its weapons production.

