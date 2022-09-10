US official: US will continue efforts to limit Russia's attempts at circumventing sanctions
This item is part of our running news digest
September 11, 2022 1:15 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said limiting access to high technologies is necessary to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and to prevent further aggression. Nuland added that the already imposed sanctions are already beginning to take effect on the Russian economy which is struggling to sustain its weapons production.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.