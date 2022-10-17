US Official: Ukraine’s NATO bid 'should be taken up at a different time'

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the U.S. supports an "open-door policy" on joining the military alliance but added that Ukraine's NATO membership "should be taken up at a different time."

“Right now, our view is that the best way for us to support Ukraine is through practical, on-the-ground support in Ukraine and that the process in Brussels should be taken up at a different time,” Sullivan said.

On Sept. 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has applied for fast-track NATO accession.