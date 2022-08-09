Tuesday, August 9, 2022

externalUS confirms it provided Ukraine with anti-radiation missiles

August 9, 2022 4:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Colin Kahl, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, confirmed on Aug. 8 that American authorities have transferred unspecified "anti-radiation missiles" to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This is the first time the Pentagon announced the specific provision of such weapons to Ukraine. The missiles can be launched from Ukraine's existing aircraft. These ASMs (air-to-surface missiles) are typically fired from the air at targets on the ground, though in some cases, they can also be fired at other aircraft. They home in ground-based radar stations used to direct surface-to-air missiles at detected enemy aircraft. 

