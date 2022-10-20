Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, October 20, 2022

US charges, sanctions Russians with shipping military equipment to Russia

October 20, 2022 6:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. charged five Russian nationals with sanctions evasion and for shipping U.S.-made military technology to Russian customers, some of which has been used in Ukraine, Reuters reports

Federal prosecutors said Russian nationals Yury Orekhov and Svetlana Kuzurgasheva purchased semiconductors, radars, and satellites for Russian buyers and used a German company to ship the products. Orekhov was arrested in Germany on Oct. 19 and Artem Uss, also charged in the case, has been arrested in Italy. 

The U.S. on Oct. 19 also sanctioned Orekhov and his two companies Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading LLC for the procurement of sensitive and dual-use military technologies. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok