US charges, sanctions Russians with shipping military equipment to Russia

The U.S. charged five Russian nationals with sanctions evasion and for shipping U.S.-made military technology to Russian customers, some of which has been used in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

Federal prosecutors said Russian nationals Yury Orekhov and Svetlana Kuzurgasheva purchased semiconductors, radars, and satellites for Russian buyers and used a German company to ship the products. Orekhov was arrested in Germany on Oct. 19 and Artem Uss, also charged in the case, has been arrested in Italy.

The U.S. on Oct. 19 also sanctioned Orekhov and his two companies Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading LLC for the procurement of sensitive and dual-use military technologies.