US announces additional $1.1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including 18 HIMARS

The U.S. Defense Department announced on Sept. 28 that the country would provide $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.



The new package will include about 18 more HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), ammunition for them, and 12 Titan systems, which are used to counter drones, according to the Washington Post.



“We will not be deterred from supporting Ukraine, we will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people, and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves, for as long as it takes,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.



Ukraine has so far received 16 HIMARS from the U.S. The Ukrainian military has been using the systems for precise strikes on Russia's military ammunition depots and supply routes in the occupied territories. According to U.S. General Mark Milley, the Ukrainian military has hit more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS as of Sept. 8.



According to Ukraine's military, Russia has recently been replacing high-precision missiles with the Iranian "kamikaze" drones. Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat earlier said that Iran could have sold "several hundred" drones to Russia.

According to Pentagon, the U.S. has committed about $16.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine since January 2021.

