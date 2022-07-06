Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 6, 2022

externalUS, 34 countries issue statement urging stronger sports sanctions for Russia, Belarus

This item is part of our running news digest

July 6, 2022 2:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In a joint statement on July 5, the U.S. and 34 countries called for the suspension of Russian and Belarusian national sporting bodies and individuals from international sports federations. The statement also requested that international sports organizations consider not broadcasting sports competitions in Russia and Belarus.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok