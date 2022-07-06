US, 34 countries issue statement urging stronger sports sanctions for Russia, Belarus
July 6, 2022 2:58 am
In a joint statement on July 5, the U.S. and 34 countries called for the suspension of Russian and Belarusian national sporting bodies and individuals from international sports federations. The statement also requested that international sports organizations consider not broadcasting sports competitions in Russia and Belarus.