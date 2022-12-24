Update: Russian missile strike on Sumy Oblast damages 20 houses.
December 10, 2022 1:59 pm
Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Dec. 10 that a Russian missile strike on the previous day had damaged civilian infrastructure in the Velykopysarivska community, which borders Russia.
Zhyvytsky said that Russian troops had damaged 20 houses, an apartment building, the premises of the local fire department, five shops, and a bank.
The updated morning report did not mention any casualties.
