Update: Death toll of Russian Oct. 6 strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 14

This item is part of our running news digest

October 7, 2022 10:42 pm
Rescuers have found the bodies of two more civilians under the rubble following the Russian attacks on Oct. 6, reports Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev.

