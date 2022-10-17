Update: Death toll of Russian Oct. 6 strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 14
October 7, 2022 10:42 pm
Rescuers have found the bodies of two more civilians under the rubble following the Russian attacks on Oct. 6, reports Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev.
