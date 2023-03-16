Update: 5 killed, 16 wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson on Feb. 21

Russian forces fired at a center of Kherson with Grad MLRS, killing at least five people and injuring 16 others, including a 16-year-old girl, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 21.

According to the military, the attack targeted Kherson's residential areas, critical infrastructure facilities, a local market, a kindergarten, a hospital, a bus stop, garages, and cars.

Several apartments in residential buildings have caught fire as a result of the shelling.

Kherson has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.