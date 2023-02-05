Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 5, 2023

Update: 5 injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, university severely damaged

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 1:20 pm
Share

Update: 5 injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv, university severely damagedHeavily-damaged buildings in central Kharkiv after a Russian missile strike on Feb. 5, 2023. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration)

Five people have now been confirmed injured by a Russian missile strike on a university and residential area in downtown Kharkiv, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. 

The strike was carried out on the morning of Feb. 5 with two S-300 missiles, an air defense system frequently used by Russia in an inaccurate but devastating ground attack function.

One person was injured when a Russian missile hit Beketov National University of Urban Economy building, according to the regional prosecutor’s office. The university building suffered severe damage from one of the missiles.

The remaining four people were injured when the missile struck a residential area in the city, Syniehubov said in an update on Telegram.

One of the residential buildings was severely damaged, according to the report.

Russian forces launched the S-300 missiles at Kharkiv from Russia’s neighboring Belgorod Oblast, some 40 kilometers from Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK