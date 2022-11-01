Update: 4 Russian drones hit civilian sites
November 1, 2022 6:10 am
Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin said rescuers are already working on the ground to put out fires caused by the drone strikes. Lunin did not specify whether the fires were caused by debris from the drones being shot down or if the drones had targeted those sites. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
