Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, November 1, 2022

Update: 4 Russian drones hit civilian sites

November 1, 2022 6:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin said rescuers are already working on the ground to put out fires caused by the drone strikes. Lunin did not specify whether the fires were caused by debris from the drones being shot down or if the drones had targeted those sites. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok