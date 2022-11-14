UN supports resolution for Russia to pay war reparations to Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 14 passed a resolution saying that Russia must be held accountable for international law violations during its war in Ukraine, and must pay war reparations.

According to the voting, 94 countries favored the measure, 14 nations, including China and Iran, voted against it, while some 73 countries abstained.

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said before the vote that the country is seeking peace and will have “the daunting task” of rebuilding and recovering from this war. “But that recovery will never be complete without a sense of justice for the victims of the Russian war,” he said.