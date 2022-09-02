Ukrzaliznytsia transports 42% more grain in August than July
This item is part of our running news digest
September 2, 2022 7:30 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznystia, attributed the increase to the end of Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports. Overall, the company increased freight transportation by 5% in August compared to July, Kamyshin said in a Telegram post on Sept. 1.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.