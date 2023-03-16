CEO of Ukraine's railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia resigns

Oleksandr Kamyshin, CEO of Ukraine's state-owned railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia, announced his resignation on Feb. 27.

Kamyshin said that he would go on to head Ukrzaliznytsia's European Integration Office.

"I am resigning with a calm heart. The company works clearly and harmoniously," he wrote.

Kamyshin has regularly posted updates on social media about Ukrzaliznytsia's performance during wartime.

Trains have kept to a more or less regular schedule despite the threat of Russian attacks and transported thousands of refugees to safety since the full-scale invasion began.



