CEO of Ukraine's railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia resigns
February 27, 2023 7:46 pm
Oleksandr Kamyshin, CEO of Ukraine's state-owned railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia, announced his resignation on Feb. 27.
Kamyshin said that he would go on to head Ukrzaliznytsia's European Integration Office.
"I am resigning with a calm heart. The company works clearly and harmoniously," he wrote.
Kamyshin has regularly posted updates on social media about Ukrzaliznytsia's performance during wartime.
Trains have kept to a more or less regular schedule despite the threat of Russian attacks and transported thousands of refugees to safety since the full-scale invasion began.
