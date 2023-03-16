Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

CEO of Ukraine's railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia resigns

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 7:46 pm
Share

Oleksandr Kamyshin, CEO of Ukraine's state-owned railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia, announced his resignation on Feb. 27. 

Kamyshin said that he would go on to head Ukrzaliznytsia's European Integration Office.

"I am resigning with a calm heart. The company works clearly and harmoniously," he wrote.

Kamyshin has regularly posted updates on social media about Ukrzaliznytsia's performance during wartime. 

Trains have kept to a more or less regular schedule despite the threat of Russian attacks and transported thousands of refugees to safety since the full-scale invasion began.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK