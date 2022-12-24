Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukrainian intelligence: Russia stockpiles missiles for next mass missile strike

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 30, 2022 7:31 pm
Vadym Skibitsky, Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate representative, said Russia was looking into new targets and conducting reconnaissance for its next mass missile strike.

He said, previously, Russians used outdated Kh-22 missiles, and a large percentage blew up in the air and did not reach their target.

Skibitsky suggested that Russia had enough reserves to bombard Ukraine but was negotiating increasing supplies with other countries, including Iran. The Intelligence Directorate didn’t record any delivery so far.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 27 that Russia appears to be preparing for new attacks, and it won’t stop until it runs out of missiles. "The upcoming week could be just as difficult as the previous one, but the Ukrainian army is getting ready," Zelensky added.

Russia launched nearly 600 missiles on Ukraine between Oct. 10 and Nov. 23, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

