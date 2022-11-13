Ukrainian flag reportedly raised over Antonivskyi Bridge near Kherson
November 13, 2022 3:12 pm
A video shot by Ukrainian soldiers and shared on social media on Nov. 13 shows the yellow and blue flag being hanged upon the Antonivskyi Bridge, a strategic passage between the Kherson Oblast's liberated west bank and the east bank to where Russians retreated.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.