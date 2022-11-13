Support us
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Ukrainian flag reportedly raised over Antonivskyi Bridge near Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 3:12 pm
A video shot by Ukrainian soldiers and shared on social media on Nov. 13 shows the yellow and blue flag being hanged upon the Antonivskyi Bridge, a strategic passage between the Kherson Oblast's liberated west bank and the east bank to where Russians retreated.

