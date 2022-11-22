Ukrainian dissident Yurii Shukhevych dies at 89

Ukrainian dissident Yurii Shukhevych, the son of Roman Shukhevych, who was the commander of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, died on Nov. 22 in Germany, where he was undergoing medical treatment, news outlet NTA reported, citing Yurii’s wife, Natalia Shukhevych.

Yurii Shukhevych was a well-known Ukrainian political figure. He was a member of the prominent Ukrainian Helsinki Group, which monitored human rights in Soviet Ukraine. He spent 28 years in Soviet prisons and concentration camps as a political prisoner.

In 1990, he founded the political party and public movement UNA-UNSO (Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People’s Self-Defense), which he headed until 1994.