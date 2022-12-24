Ukrainian delegation to boycott OSCE parliamentary assembly

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada permanent delegation to the OSCE parliamentary assembly will boycott the parliamentary assembly after the standing committee failed to change the rules to expel Russia, member of the delegation Yevheniia Kravchuk said.

“As of today, we, the Ukrainian delegation, boycott the OSCE parliamentary assembly until this international organization can form its attitude toward the participation of Russians - propagandists and representatives of the terrorist state, the criminal state,” Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.