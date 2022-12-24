Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukrainian delegation to boycott OSCE parliamentary assembly

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 2:30 am
Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada permanent delegation to the OSCE parliamentary assembly will boycott the parliamentary assembly after the standing committee failed to change the rules to expel Russia, member of the delegation Yevheniia Kravchuk said.

“As of today, we, the Ukrainian delegation, boycott the OSCE parliamentary assembly until this international organization can form its attitude toward the participation of Russians - propagandists and representatives of the terrorist state, the criminal state,” Kravchuk wrote on Facebook.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

