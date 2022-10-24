Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 24, 2022

Ukrainian army destroys Russian counter-battery radar system on southern front line

October 24, 2022 4:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 23 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces completed 130 firing missions over the past 24 hours, killed seven Russian soldiers and destroyed the Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar system in Kherson Oblast. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok