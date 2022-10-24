Ukrainian army destroys Russian counter-battery radar system on southern front line
October 24, 2022 4:20 am
Operational Command "South" reported on Oct. 23 that the Ukrainian Armed Forces completed 130 firing missions over the past 24 hours, killed seven Russian soldiers and destroyed the Zoopark-1 counter-battery radar system in Kherson Oblast.
