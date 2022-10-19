Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine’s parliament recognizes Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by Russia.

October 18, 2022 7:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Verkhovna Rada’s decision on Oct. 18 to recognize the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by Russia is awaiting the signature of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine’s parliament also voted to condemn the Russian genocide of the Chechen people. The resolution was supported by 287 deputies.

