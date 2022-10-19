Ukraine’s parliament recognizes Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by Russia.
October 18, 2022 7:11 pm
The Verkhovna Rada’s decision on Oct. 18 to recognize the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria as temporarily occupied by Russia is awaiting the signature of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine’s parliament also voted to condemn the Russian genocide of the Chechen people. The resolution was supported by 287 deputies.
