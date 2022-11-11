Ukraine's military targets 2 concentrations of Russian firepower

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reports that the Ukrainian army also killed 50 Russian troops and destroyed three tanks, a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and 11 armored vehicles on the southern front line on Nov. 10. The command also reported that Russia now has 17 ships in the Black Sea, including two missile carriers with 16 Kalibr cruise missiles on board.

The command warns that while retreating, Russian forces might have mined large areas, buildings, and other facilities that provide humanitarian needs for the civilian population.