Ukraine’s military destroys Russian military supply point, 2 ammunition depots in southern Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 4:42 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that it also killed 35 Russian troops and destroyed one Msta-B howitzer, NONA self-propelled mortar system, and nine armored and military vehicles on Aug. 27.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.