Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Ukraine's military destroys Russian military barge, 3 Pantsir missile systems

September 27, 2022 4:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed a Russian military barge near Kherson as Russian troops attempted to establish a bridge between banks of the Dnipro River, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 26. 

The command also reported that "fire control was carried out both on the air defense positions and on the attempts of the occupiers to restore the carrying capacity of the bridge in Nova Kakhovka" near Kherson. 

In the Kherson and Beryslav districts, Ukraine's military destroyed four Russian ammunition depots, as well as six tanks, five howitzers, three Pantsir missile systems, and 14 units of armored vehicles, according to the command's report.

In addition, Ukraine shot down a Russian Orlan-10 drone in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok