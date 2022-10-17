Ukraine's military destroys Russian military barge, 3 Pantsir missile systems

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed a Russian military barge near Kherson as Russian troops attempted to establish a bridge between banks of the Dnipro River, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported on Sept. 26.

The command also reported that "fire control was carried out both on the air defense positions and on the attempts of the occupiers to restore the carrying capacity of the bridge in Nova Kakhovka" near Kherson.

In the Kherson and Beryslav districts, Ukraine's military destroyed four Russian ammunition depots, as well as six tanks, five howitzers, three Pantsir missile systems, and 14 units of armored vehicles, according to the command's report.

In addition, Ukraine shot down a Russian Orlan-10 drone in the Bashtanka district of Mykolaiv Oblast.

