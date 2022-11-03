Ukraine's military destroys 4 Russian ammunition depots in south
November 3, 2022 5:06 am
Ukraine's military carried out around 150 fire missions and an airstrike on Russian positions in Ukraine's south, destroying four Russian ammunition depots as well as tanks carrying fuel, Ukraine's Southern Command said.
The command also reported that Russia now has seven ships in the Black Sea, including one warship and one surface-to-surface missile carrier with eight Kalibr cruise missiles on board.
