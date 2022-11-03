Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine's military destroys 4 Russian ammunition depots in south

November 3, 2022 5:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's military carried out around 150 fire missions and an airstrike on Russian positions in Ukraine's south, destroying four Russian ammunition depots as well as tanks carrying fuel, Ukraine's Southern Command said

The command also reported that Russia now has seven ships in the Black Sea, including one warship and one surface-to-surface missile carrier with eight Kalibr cruise missiles on board. 

