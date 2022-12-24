Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine’s intelligence: Russia built nearly 400 cruise missiles since February despite Western sanctions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 12, 2022 6:03 pm
Share

Russia appeared to have built 240 air-launched Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as about 120 sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles since February, despite Western sanctions intended to diminish Moscow's arms manufacturing capabilities, according to Vadym Skibitsky, a deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

Kyiv's estimate calculates Moscow's potential monthly production of about 40 new missiles each month.

In an interview with the New York Times last week, published on Dec. 12, Skibitsky also said that Russia likely has enough missiles "for another three to five waves of attacks," with "80-90 rockets in one wave."

Skibitsky's comments come a week after a Dec. 5 report by Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a British independent analyst group that tracks illegal weapons in conflicts, revealed that some of the cruise missiles used by Russia in its strikes on Ukraine were produced no earlier than October.

The Times reported then, quoting one of the CAR researchers, that Russia's ability to continue its production of advanced guided missiles "suggests that it has found ways to acquire semiconductors and other matériel despite the sanctions or that it had significant stockpiles of the components before the war began."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK