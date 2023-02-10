Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Ukraine's Air Force insists Russian missiles entered Romania's airspace

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 6:19 pm
Ukraine's Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat repeated Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi's claim that two Russian missiles launched at Ukraine on Feb. 10 had entered NATO member Romania's airspace. Romania's Defense Ministry earlier denied the Ukrainian commander-in-chief's allegations. 

Ukrainian radar system recorded two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles flying into the airspace of Romania and Moldova during Russia's 14th mass missile attack on Ukraine, Ihnat said at a press conference following the large-scale strike. 

Ukraine is waiting for data from surveillance systems and radars of international partners to confirm it, he added. 

Romania's Defense Ministry published a statement acknowledging that the missile did enter the airspace of Moldova, reportedly passing just 35 kilometers past the Romanian border on its way to Ukraine. 

Moldova confirmed Ukraine's claim about a Russian missile entering its airspace and summoned the Russian ambassador, Daniel Voda. 

It is not the first time Russia has used the airspace of other states to conduct missile attacks against Ukraine. According to Ihnat, Moldova's airspace was used at least three times to carry out missile strikes on Ukraine's western and central regions. 

Russia launched 71 missiles at Ukraine on Feb. 10 in its latest mass strike, 61 of which were downed by Ukraine's air defense, according to the Air Force.

