Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine’s Air Defense downs another drone

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 14, 2022 8:37 am
Share

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukraine’s military shot down another Shahed drone, bringing the total number to 11.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones that were spotted flying from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea. The air raid alert is still on.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK