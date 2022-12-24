Ukraine’s Air Defense downs another drone
December 14, 2022 8:37 am
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, Ukraine’s military shot down another Shahed drone, bringing the total number to 11.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136 and Shahed-131 drones that were spotted flying from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea. The air raid alert is still on.
