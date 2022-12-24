Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
Support us
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine will open embassies in 10 African countries

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 6:55 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine plans to increase the country's presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies and strengthening trade ties.

Speaking at a conference for Ukrainian ambassadors on Dec. 23, Zelensky emphasized the importance of connections with Africa and other parts of the Global South for global stability.

“We are already restarting relations with dozens of African countries. We have to step it up next year,” he said.

In addition to the new embassies, Zelensky announced that Ukraine would also be setting up trade representative offices in strategic locations on the continent "where our interests are so far represented less than we need."

While Zelensky didn’t specify which nations would host these new diplomatic and economic outposts, he said he would like Ukraine to eventually have a presence in 30 African countries.

In late November, Zelensky announced the start of the "Grain From Ukraine" initiative to deliver grain to African countries struggling with food security issues. The program aims to deliver vital grain to countries such as Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia for “vulnerable people in their hour of need.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK