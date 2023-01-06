Ukraine to receive Patriot battery from Germany in first quarter of 2023

The American-made air defense battery Patriot will be delivered to Ukraine from Germany's supplies in the first quarter of 2023, according to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Germany made the announcement that it would be providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery and the Marder infantry fighting vehicles on Jan. 5, following a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Speaking on the German rbb24 Inforadio on Jan. 6, Nils Schmid, a foreign policy spokesman for Germany's Social Democratic Party, said that Germany would give Ukraine 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and they could be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

The U.S. vowed to give Ukraine a Patriot battery earlier on Dec. 21. According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the U.S. President Joe Biden administration has a special plan to get the battery ready to be operational in Ukraine in less than six months.

