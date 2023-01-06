Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 6, 2023

Ukraine to receive Patriot battery from Germany in first quarter of 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 6, 2023 5:18 pm
The American-made air defense battery Patriot will be delivered to Ukraine from Germany's supplies in the first quarter of 2023, according to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Germany made the announcement that it would be providing Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery and the Marder infantry fighting vehicles on Jan. 5, following a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 

Speaking on the German rbb24 Inforadio on Jan. 6, Nils Schmid, a foreign policy spokesman for Germany's Social Democratic Party, said that Germany would give Ukraine 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and they could be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

The U.S. vowed to give Ukraine a Patriot battery earlier on Dec. 21. According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the U.S. President Joe Biden administration has a special plan to get the battery ready to be operational in Ukraine in less than six months.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
