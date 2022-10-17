Ukraine to prosecute 3 Russian soldiers for war crimes

Prosecutor General's Office said that Russian servicemen from the southern Siberian Tuva region tortured, abused, beaten, and imprisoned civilians while Russian forces were occupying Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast.

The investigation found that three Russian soldiers broke into several houses, shooting at civilians, including children. The Prosecutor General’s Office added that Russian soldiers took locals outside in sub-zero temperatures, threatening to shoot them. Civilians were forced to undress. Russian military locked civilians in the basement of their own homes for three days, limiting access to water, food, and fresh air, the prosecutors said.

