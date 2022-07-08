Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine to introduce criminal liability for illegal actions regarding EU funds

July 8, 2022 6:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Director of the Bureau of Economic Security Vadym Melnyk said in a televised address on July 7 that several state authorities are developing a new facet of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, which will ascribe criminal liability for illegal actions with EU funds. Such actions may include the “illegal receipt or misuse of EU funds.”

