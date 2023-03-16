Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine sentences Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky in absentia to 5 years

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 17, 2023 5:53 pm
Share

Ukrainian authorities have sentenced Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky in absentia for supporting the Russian invasion and calling for the genocide of Ukrainians, reports Ukraine's Security Service.

Krasovsky was sentenced to the maximum punishment of 5 years in prison and confiscation of property. 

The former director of Russia Today called for Ukrainian children who hate Russia to be "drowned and burned" in October 2022. He also added that Ukraine "should not exist at all."

The Security Service reports that it is aware of Krasovsky's whereabouts and intends to bring him to justice. Their investigation was conducted under the guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK