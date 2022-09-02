Ukraine seizes $54 million worth of assets belonging to Russian chemical manufacturer.
September 2, 2022
The Prosecutor General's Office reported on Sept. 2 that the assets in Vinnytsia Oblast were owned by an unidentified Russian company engaged in the manufacturing of chemical household products. According to the report, the company's ultimate beneficiary is a well-known Russian oligarch.
