Ukraine receives 500 million euros in budget support from EU
September 29, 2022 12:50 am
Oliver Varhelyi, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, said on Sept. 28 at a press conference in Kyiv that the money would help strengthen Ukraine's food security.
The funds will be also used to improve the government's ability to meet the needs of the population, which are not fully covered by humanitarian assistance, according to Varhelyi.
