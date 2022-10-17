Ukraine liberates Novoselivka village in Donetsk Oblast

The National Guard of Ukraine reported on Sept. 28 that its service members, along with the 81st airmobile brigade, had liberated Novoselivka, a village in Donetsk Oblast, with a prewar population of 1,200 people.

During the operation, the Ukrainian military also captured a Russian armored vehicle, according to the National Guard.

The operation is likely part of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the northeast of the country.