Ukraine liberates Novoselivka village in Donetsk Oblast
September 28, 2022 7:31 pm
The National Guard of Ukraine reported on Sept. 28 that its service members, along with the 81st airmobile brigade, had liberated Novoselivka, a village in Donetsk Oblast, with a prewar population of 1,200 people.
During the operation, the Ukrainian military also captured a Russian armored vehicle, according to the National Guard.
The operation is likely part of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the northeast of the country.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.