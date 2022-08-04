Ukraine earns nearly $20 million in first month of selling electricity to EU.
August 1, 2022 7:21 pm
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of the state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo, said during a briefing that the figure is expected to increase significantly in the following months as the volume of electricity exports grows. Ukraine began exporting electricity to the EU using an interconnection with Romania on July 1.