Saturday, December 31, 2022

Ukraine downs 12 of more than 20 cruise missiles fired by Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 5:01 pm
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on Dec. 31 that the Air Force shot had shot down 12 of more than 20 cruise missiles fired by Russia. They were launched from the Caspian Sea and ground-based launchers, he added.

The Air Force shot down 6 Russian missiles in Kyiv Oblast, five in the northern Zhytomyr Oblast, and one in the western Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to the military chief.

As of 4:30 p.m. local time, at least one person was killed in Kyiv, and at least 28 were wounded across Ukraine During Russia’s missile strike on Dec. 31, according to authorities.

