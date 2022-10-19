Ukraine downs 12 kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv Oblast
October 19, 2022 8:30 am
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said citing Ukraine's Operational Command "South" that Ukraine's forces shot down 12 Shahed-136 drones in the region overnight on Oct. 19. According to Kim, 11 drones were downed by the air defense and another one was shot by the National Guard troops.
