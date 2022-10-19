Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 19, 2022

Ukraine downs 12 kamikaze drones in Mykolaiv Oblast

October 19, 2022 8:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said citing Ukraine's Operational Command "South" that Ukraine's forces shot down 12 Shahed-136 drones in the region overnight on Oct. 19. According to Kim, 11 drones were downed by the air defense and another one was shot by the National Guard troops. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok