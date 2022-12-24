Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine brings home 12 POWs, including civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 26, 2022 3:30 pm
Ukraine and Russia held a prisoner swap on Nov. 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak reported.

Among the 12 released prisoners of war were four marines, two National Guard servicemen, two Border Guard servicemen, one member of the Territorial Defense Forces, and three civilians -- among them, a husband and wife, and a man who was considered missing.

According to Yermak, the released servicemen were taken captive in Mariupol, at the Chornobyl Power Plant that Russians occupied for a month in spring, and on Zmiinyi Island (Snake Island) in the Black Sea.

In the last week, 98 POWs were released from Russian captivity, according to Yermak. 

Between the mid-March and November, Ukraine has returned more than 1,130 prisoners of war, the Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners reported

Nine Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity within a prisoner swap on Nov. 26. (Courtesy)


