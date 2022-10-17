UK Intelligence: Russian Navy relocates submarines from occupied Sevastopol to Russia.
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 20 that the Russian command has almost certainly relocated its Kilo-class submarines. The security of the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in occupied Crimea has now been directly undermined, the Defense Ministry said.
