UK Intelligence: Russian Navy relocates submarines from occupied Sevastopol to Russia.

September 20, 2022 11:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 20 that the Russian command has almost certainly relocated its Kilo-class submarines. The security of the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in occupied Crimea has now been directly undermined, the Defense Ministry said.

