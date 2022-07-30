Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Intelligence: Russia likely established 2 pontoon bridges, ferry system to compensate for bridge damaged near Kherson.

July 30, 2022
Prior, Ukrainian forces hit the Antonivsky Bridge near Russian-occupied Kherson to complicate the logistics of the Russian forces in the region. Meanwhile, Kremlin is set to increase control over Russian-controlled areas and prepare them for so-called "referendums."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
