UK Intelligence: Russia likely established 2 pontoon bridges, ferry system to compensate for bridge damaged near Kherson.
July 30, 2022 9:42 am
Prior, Ukrainian forces hit the Antonivsky Bridge near Russian-occupied Kherson to complicate the logistics of the Russian forces in the region. Meanwhile, Kremlin is set to increase control over Russian-controlled areas and prepare them for so-called "referendums."