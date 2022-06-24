According to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia has fired Sergei Kisel, the commander of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, for failing to capture Kharkiv. Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia's Black Sea Fleet, has also likely been suspended following the sinking of the flagship Moskva, the ministry added. "This will likely place further strain on Russia's centralized command and control model," the report reads.