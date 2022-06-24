Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Intelligence: Russia fired top commanders for poor performance in Ukraine.

May 19, 2022 1:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia has fired Sergei Kisel, the commander of the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, for failing to capture Kharkiv. Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia's Black Sea Fleet, has also likely been suspended following the sinking of the flagship Moskva, the ministry added. "This will likely place further strain on Russia's centralized command and control model," the report reads.

