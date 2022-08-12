Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 12, 2022

externalUK Defense Secretary: Russia’s invasion falters, starts to fail

This item is part of our running news digest

August 12, 2022 2:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia’s invasion had “faltered” and was “starting to fail” in a press conference on Aug. 11. “Russia is starting to fail in many areas. They have failed so far and are unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine,” Wallace said. The press conference with the U.K., Danish, and Ukrainian defense ministers followed the international donors conference where the two countries announced additional military aid for Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok