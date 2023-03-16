General Staff: Russia has lost 141,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 17 that Russia had lost 141,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,298 tanks, 6,520 armored fighting vehicles, 5,187 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,322 artillery systems, 467 multiple launch rocket systems, 241 air defense systems, 298 airplanes, 287 helicopters, 2,013 drones, and 18 boats.