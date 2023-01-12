Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 12, 2023

UK Defense Ministry: Russia aware campaign falling short of strategic goals

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 12, 2023 12:32 am
Share

A decision by the Russian Defense Ministry to replace General Sergei Surovokin with Chief of General Staff Valeriy Gerasimov as commander of Russia's war in Ukraine is a sign the Kremlin is aware it is failing to meet its goals in Ukraine, the U.K Defense Ministry said on Jan. 11.

"This is a significant development in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approach to managing the war," the ministry wrote on Twitter. 

"The deployment of the (Chief of General Staff) as theatre commander is an indicator of the increasing seriousness of the situation Russia is facing, and a clear acknowledgment that the campaign is falling short of Russia’s strategic goals." 

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the decision is unlikely to please Russian ultra-nationalists and military bloggers who have blamed Gerasimov for Russia's failures on the battlefield in Ukraine. 

By contrast, Surovokin, whose position was reduced to deputy commander, has been praised by those communities for taking a “more realistic approach,” the ministry said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK