Saturday, December 24, 2022

UK Defense Ministry: Munitions shortage remains Russia’s ‘key limiting factor'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 24, 2022 11:26 am
While Russia has bolstered its forces in Ukraine amid ongoing mobilization since October, “a shortage of munitions highly likely remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations,” the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 24. 

Russia has likely reduced its long-range missile attacks against Ukraine to once per week due to a shortage of cruise missiles. 

The ministry added that Russia is “unlikely to have increased its stockpile of artillery munitions enough to enable large-scale offensive operations.” 

Currently, a vulnerability of Moscow’s operational design is that simply keeping up defense operations at the front line necessitates a “significant daily expenditure of shells and rockets.”

