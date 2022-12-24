Two Russian Oniks missiles shot down over Odesa
December 17, 2022 8:45 am
Ukraine's Air Force shot down two Russian Oniks missiles on the morning of Dec. 17, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported.
According to the command, the missiles were fired from a coastal defense missile system in Russian-occupied Crimea. No further information about the attack was reported.
Earlier on Dec. 17, the Suspilne news outlet reported that explosions were heard in Odesa.
