Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Two Russian Oniks missiles shot down over Odesa

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 8:45 am
Share

Ukraine's Air Force shot down two Russian Oniks missiles on the morning of Dec. 17, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported

According to the command, the missiles were fired from a coastal defense missile system in Russian-occupied Crimea. No further information about the attack was reported. 

Earlier on Dec. 17, the Suspilne news outlet reported that explosions were heard in Odesa.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK